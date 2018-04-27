‘Taking part in “negotiations” lacking probability of finding solutions has no prospects’ – acting PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Aram Araratyan, spokesman of acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, released a statement noting that opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan’s invitation for talks practically doesn’t differ from the previous one, expect for this one doesn’t dictate with whom the negotiations should be held.

“This invitation of Nikol Pashinyan practically doesn’t differ from the previous one, except for it doesn’t dictate this time with whom the negotiations should be held.

Karen Karapetyan’s answer is the same as previously. Negotiations where one side is exclusively dictating an agenda, while the other side can’t present an agenda, cannot be considered as negotiations.

In addition, Karen Karapetyan remains of the view that holding negotiations in the presence of news media already implies that the purpose of the negotiations is not in recording any result.

For this reason, the acting Prime Minister finds participating in “negotiations”, which do not have probability of finding solutions, to be unpromising.

Karen Karapetyan believes that Mr. Pashinyan should accept the proposal of the President addressed to all parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces on jointly discussing the situation in the country and ways for exiting from it [situation]”, the spokesman said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan