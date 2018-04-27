Kuwaiti Wataniya Airways to operate regular flights from Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Wataniya Airways, a Kuwaiti national air carrier, launches Kuwait-Yerevan-Kuwait regular flights on June 9, Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation told Armenpress.

The flights will be carried out twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, in the daytime.

The flights will have their impact on the economy by contributing to development of incoming tourism.

In November 2014 the aviation authorities of Armenia and Kuwait signed a memorandum of understanding on liberalizing the market and mutually providing the airlines with the 5th freedom air traffic right.

