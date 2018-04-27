Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell to visit Georgia
YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Wess Mitchell, Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, will visit Georgia and Ukraine next week, the US Department of State said, RIA Novosti reports.
Wess Mitchell will visit Georgia after the NATO ministerial summit in Brussels which will be held on April 27.
He is scheduled to visit Kiev on May 1-3. Here Wess Mitchell will support Ukraine’s sovereignty and will urge the country’s government to make reforms.
English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan
