Opposition MP Pashinyan meets with ARF representatives

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament’s Yelk faction head Nikol Pashinyan on April 26 met with representative of the ARF Armenia Supreme Council Arsen Hambardzumyan and ARF faction head Armen Rustamyan, Armenpress reports.

“We have discussed the current inner-political situation in Armenia and the possible solution ways”, Pashinyan said on Facebook.

Later Arsen Hambardzumyan issued a statement over the meeting, stating that "it was useful".

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan