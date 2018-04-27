North Korean leader’s sister proposes to speed up unification of two Koreas

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. During the inter-Korean talks North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister Kim Yo-jong proposed to speed up the unification of two Koreas, South Korean Presidential spokesperson Yoon Young-chan said during a press briefing on April 27, TASS reports.

“Kim Yo-jong said it’s necessary to speed up the unification of Koreas”, the spokesperson said, adding that those present during the talks had endorsed this remark with laughter of approval.

The first inter-Korean summit is being held in the border village of Panmunjom over the past more than ten years.

Before the launch of talks the two leaders expressed readiness to hold a constructive dialogue aimed at establishing peace and prosperity in the Korean Peninsula.

According to TASS, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un spent an hour and a half at the negotiating table before taking a break. They are expected to continue their joint program shortly.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan