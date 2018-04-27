Trump to meet Queen Elizabeth II in July visit

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump will have a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II during a working visit to the UK, Daily Mail reported.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May invited Trump for a state visit when she became the first world leader to meet the president in the White House in January last year.

It was downgraded to a “working trip” after huge public opposition to the visit and MPs said Trump should not be given the opportunity to address parliament, The Guardian reported.

Donald Trump will make arrive to the UK on Friday 13 July, the UK and US have both confirmed.

“Fantastic news that President Donald Trump will at last come to Britain on 13 July. Looking forward to seeing our closest ally and friend on the greatest visit ever”, foreign secretary Boris Johnson said.

