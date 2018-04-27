Kim Jong-un crosses border, becomes first North Korean leader to visit South Korea

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The first round of historical talks between the leaders of South Korea and North Korea completed in the border village of Panmunjom, TASS reports.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un spent an hour and a half at the negotiating table.

Before the launch of talks the two leaders expressed readiness to hold a constructive dialogue aimed at establishing peace and prosperity in the Korean Peninsula. In particular, Kim Jong-un was confident that his talks with Moon Jae-in would produce positive and substantial results. He added that North Korea was ready to fulfill all the obligations it would undertake.

The South Korean President, in turn, thanked Kim Jong-un for courage and determination and called on him to bring peace and prosperity to the Korean Peninsula together.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has crossed the inter-Korean border in the Panmunjom border village, becoming the first head of the North Korean state to visit South Korea since 1953. The historic event is being broadcast live for reporters gathered in South Korea’s northern city of Goyang.

This historic summit is covered by 2962 reporters. In addition, nearly 900 of them represent foreign media outlets from 36 countries of the world.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan