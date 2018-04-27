Chancellor Merkel arrives in Washington D.C. to meet with Trump
YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Washington D.C. on April 26 where she is going to hold talks with US President Donald Trump, TASS reports citing DPA news agency.
The talks will focus on the future of the nuclear deal with Iran, the cooperation within NATO, as well as the commercial issues in the EU-US relations.
This is Merkel’s second trip to the US since March 2017.
English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan
