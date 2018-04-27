LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-04-18
LONDON, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.47% to $2206.00, copper price down by 1.00% to $6930.00, lead price down by 1.16% to $2303.00, nickel price down by 0.99% to $14010.00, tin price up by 0.59% to $21300.00, zinc price down by 2.17% to $3106.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 0.28% to $89000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 08:42 European Stocks - 26-04-18
- 08:41 US stocks up - 26-04-18
- 08:40 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-04-18
- 08:39 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 26-04-18
- 08:38 Oil Prices - 26-04-18
- 04.26-21:51 RPA parliamentary faction to discuss PM’s candidacy in the nearest days
- 04.26-21:46 Armen Dzhigarkhanyan hospitalized in coma - TASS
- 04.26-21:31 Nikol Pashinyan invites Karen Karapetyan to negotiations with condition of presence of press
- 04.26-20:58 We witness awakening of civil society in Armenia with great contribution of the youth – President Sarkissian
- 04.26-20:12 History will appreciate Serzh Sargsyan’s high civic and political step – President Sarkissian
- 04.26-19:44 Karen Karapetyan, Vladimir Putin hold telephone conversation
- 04.26-19:26 NK conflict must be settled exclusively through peaceful means – Russian MFA
- 04.26-19:17 The decision who will head Armenia must be made inside the country – Russian MFA
- 04.26-18:30 Republican Party authorizes Karen Karapetyan to negotiate with other political forces on behalf of the party – Sharmazanov
- 04.26-18:23 Spanish Alcorcón city recognizes Armenian Genocide
- 04.26-18:12 Republican Party faction to discuss PM’s candidacy tomorrow
- 04.26-18:06 Russia does everything possible to develop fraternal ties with Armenia – Russian MFA
- 04.26-17:56 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-04-18
- 04.26-17:55 Asian Stocks - 26-04-18
- 04.26-17:50 Acting Finance Minister says domestic political tensions have an impact on economic development
- 04.26-17:22 Tourists planning to visit Armenia interested in country’s situation – clarifications by travel agencies
- 04.26-17:17 Government to specify salary, pension rise and decrease of income tax, says acting finance minister
- 04.26-17:15 ‘I’m not going to respond to proposal of any position’ – acting minister Tonoyan
- 04.26-17:08 Artsakh’s President, His Holiness Garegin II discuss current situation in Armenia
- 04.26-17:07 Russia hopes Armenia’s domestic situation will be settled within constitutional framework, says Putin’s spokesman
- 04.26-16:51 Serzh Sargsyan’s step to resign from PM’s post positively perceived by foreign investors – acting finance minister
- 04.26-16:50 Constructive dialogue the best solution to current inner-political situation - acting finance minister
- 04.26-16:48 ‘Public order must be maintained’ – Acting PM suggests law enforcement agencies to take measures
- 04.26-16:47 Government is working normally, says acting transportation minister
- 04.26-16:46 Cabinet meeting didn’t discuss possibility of state of emergency, says acting finance minister
- 04.26-16:43 Positive figures of first quarter of 2018 should be maintained, says Armenia’s acting PM
- 04.26-16:37 Acting Armenian FM, Russia’s Lavrov discuss situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 04.26-16:31 None of Armenia’s partners tried to interfere in internal affairs, deputy FM says
- 04.26-16:30 “Would you respect me?” – Acting finance minister on theoretical future work with opposition’s team
- 04.26-16:10 Ahead of election of Armenian Prime Minister: Whose candidacies will be nominated by factions?
16:12, 04.23.2018
Viewed 35244 times URGENT: Prime Minister Sargsyan resigns
21:43, 04.25.2018
Viewed 12063 times Charles Aznavour hospitalized in St. Petersburg
19:02, 04.21.2018
Viewed 3630 times Armenian President arrives to overcrowded Republic Square of Yerevan to negotiate with opposition MP
17:48, 04.22.2018
Viewed 3020 times URGENT: Artsakh military releases footage showing Azerbaijani mobilization of manpower, equipment
19:05, 04.22.2018
Viewed 2433 times Armenian official advises SOAD’s Serj Tankian to refrain from anti-constitutional calls