LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-04-18

LONDON, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.47% to $2206.00, copper price down by 1.00% to $6930.00, lead price down by 1.16% to $2303.00, nickel price down by 0.99% to $14010.00, tin price up by 0.59% to $21300.00, zinc price down by 2.17% to $3106.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 0.28% to $89000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.