RPA parliamentary faction to discuss PM’s candidacy in the nearest days

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The parliamentary faction of the Republican Party of Armenia will discuss PM’s candidacy during its session that will take place in the nearest days, head of RPA faction Vahram Baghdasaryan told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the RPA MP Gagik Minasyan’s announcement that the issue of PM’s candidacy will be discussed during April 27 session. “Mr. Minasyan meant that the discussions will be held in the nearest days. There is no decision for tomorrow. The session of our faction will take place in the nearest days”, Baghdasaryan said.

Earlier RPA MP, member of RPA Executive Body had told ARMENPRESS that the issue of PM’s candidacy will be discussed at the session of the parliamentary faction of the RPA on April 27.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan