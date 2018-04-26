Armen Dzhigarkhanyan hospitalized in coma - TASS
YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. USSR People’s Artist Armen Dzhigarkhanyan was hospitalized on April 26 and is in come, ARMENPRESS reports citing TASS.
“Armen Borisovich was hospitalized in one of the city hospitals with heart attack. He is in coma and is switched to artificial ventilation”, the source of the agency informed, not informing which hospital has been taken to the actor.
English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan
