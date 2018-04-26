Nikol Pashinyan invites Karen Karapetyan to negotiations with condition of presence of press

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Head of “Yelk” bloc parliamentary faction Nikol Pashinyan again expresses readiness to negotiate with the authorities, but at the same time puts forward a condition that the meeting must be open for press. ARMENPRESS report during the April 26 rally at the Republican Square Nikol Pashinyan announced that he invites acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan to start the 2nd stage of negotiations at “Armenia Marriott” hotel at 12:00, April 27. “But, as I have already said, we have one clear condition. Talks with Karen Karapetyan must take place in the presence of journalists from the beginning to the end. We will not negotiate with the RPA behind doors. We will negotiate in front of the people, because we announce that the people is the leadership and our chief and we must be accountable for each of our steps”, Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan informed that their rally on April 27 will take place in Gyumri at 16:00 and in Vanadzor on April 28 at 15:00, urging his supporters in Yerevan to rest for a while and stop all the actions. “But if there are people in Yerevan who have no need for rest like me, they can join us with their cars tomorrow at 15:00”, Pashinyan said, adding that the acts of civil disobedience will be restored on April 29, 30 and May 1 with an unprecedented scale.

He announced that on April 25 he was nominated as the candidate of the people for Prime Minister and that they expect that the National Assembly faction will uphold that decision by consensus. Pashinyan underlined that no compromise or bargaining, or behind the scenes agreement can take place. “No deal can be made behind the scenes. Either I will be elected the Prime Minister with the help of people, with the demand of people and the support of people, or there will be no Prime Minister in Armenia”, Pashinyan said.

A march in the city center followed the rally.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan