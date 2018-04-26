We witness awakening of civil society in Armenia with great contribution of the youth – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. To the conviction of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today we witness the awakening of the civil society in Armenia where the youth has a great contribution.

“It’s very essential for me that the vigor and positive energy of the youth is finally directed at a creative work. Civil upbringing is part of general upbringing. You cannot have a good doctor, physicist, mathematician or lawyer, if that individual is absolutely indifferent towards his surrounding, motherland or country.

Therefore, civil upbringing is part of general upbringing. It’s an important part but we should not also forget that there is also the other side which is about education, their classes at the universities, their future”, ARMENPRESS reports the President told RFE/RL Armenia service.

The President hoped that the ongoing processes will end soon so as the citizens are able to return to their normal life, the students return to classrooms and start contributing their vigor to the country and its future.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan