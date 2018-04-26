History will appreciate Serzh Sargsyan’s high civic and political step – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian assesses the decision of Serzh Sargsyan to step down as a high civic and political step, the President told RFE/RL Armenia service.

“Just a week ago developments took place - April 23, rallies in Yerevan and outside Yerevan, and the Prime Minister of Armenia resigned on his own accord and decision demonstrating high civil and human values. I want to say words of appraisal for Serzh Sargsyan’s high civil and political step”, ARMENPRESS reports Armen Sarkissian as saying.

According to the President, the history of Armenia will appreciate this.”This is already a new Armenia. This is not only new Armenia, but is also an example for many other countries that have taken the path of democracy”, Armen Sarkissian underlined.

