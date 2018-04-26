NK conflict must be settled exclusively through peaceful means – Russian MFA

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Nagorno Karabakh conflict must be settled exclusively through peaceful means, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the foreign ministry of Russia Maria Zakharova announced.

“Complications should be avoided since it can lead to worsening of the situation. It’s necessary to find the solution only through negotiations”, Zakharova said.

According to her, Russia will be guided by its commitments assumed in the sidelines of NK conflict settlement.

“Diplomats of all levels must think of how our countries, our peoples should develop, create a joint future considering our historically friendly relations that existed and exist now”, Zakharova said, assuring that Russia has done and continues to do everything to strengthen those relations.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan