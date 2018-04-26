The decision who will head Armenia must be made inside the country – Russian MFA
YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The decision who will head Armenia must be made inside the country based on a universal consensus, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the foreign ministry of Russia Maria Zakharova announced.
“The consensus and universal agreement about who will head the country, what course it should take and other issues must be decided only inside Armenia”, Zakharova said, adding that it should be based on legislation.
English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 20:12 History will appreciate Serzh Sargsyan’s high civic and political step – President Sarkissian
- 19:44 Karen Karapetyan, Vladimir Putin hold telephone conversation
- 19:26 NK conflict must be settled exclusively through peaceful means – Russian MFA
- 19:17 The decision who will head Armenia must be made inside the country – Russian MFA
- 18:30 Republican Party authorizes Karen Karapetyan to negotiate with other political forces on behalf of the party – Sharmazanov
- 18:23 Spanish Alcorcón city recognizes Armenian Genocide
- 18:12 Republican Party faction to discuss PM’s candidacy tomorrow
- 18:06 Russia does everything possible to develop fraternal ties with Armenia – Russian MFA
- 17:56 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-04-18
- 17:55 Asian Stocks - 26-04-18
- 17:50 Acting Finance Minister says domestic political tensions have an impact on economic development
- 17:22 Tourists planning to visit Armenia interested in country’s situation – clarifications by travel agencies
- 17:17 Government to specify salary, pension rise and decrease of income tax, says acting finance minister
- 17:15 ‘I’m not going to respond to proposal of any position’ – acting minister Tonoyan
- 17:08 Artsakh’s President, His Holiness Garegin II discuss current situation in Armenia
- 17:07 Russia hopes Armenia’s domestic situation will be settled within constitutional framework, says Putin’s spokesman
- 16:51 Serzh Sargsyan’s step to resign from PM’s post positively perceived by foreign investors – acting finance minister
- 16:50 Constructive dialogue the best solution to current inner-political situation - acting finance minister
- 16:48 ‘Public order must be maintained’ – Acting PM suggests law enforcement agencies to take measures
- 16:47 Government is working normally, says acting transportation minister
- 16:46 Cabinet meeting didn’t discuss possibility of state of emergency, says acting finance minister
- 16:43 Positive figures of first quarter of 2018 should be maintained, says Armenia’s acting PM
- 16:37 Acting Armenian FM, Russia’s Lavrov discuss situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 16:31 None of Armenia’s partners tried to interfere in internal affairs, deputy FM says
- 16:30 “Would you respect me?” – Acting finance minister on theoretical future work with opposition’s team
- 16:10 Ahead of election of Armenian Prime Minister: Whose candidacies will be nominated by factions?
- 16:05 Police Chief orders to drop administrative proceedings over traffic violations for April 13-25
- 15:55 Aznavour returns to France, no health concerns
- 15:51 Tribute flowers at genocide memorial to gain second life
- 15:47 Government approves 2017 state budget performance
- 14:53 ‘Our goals must be pursued with peace and respect’ – Chess GM Aronian on Armenia events
- 14:43 Iran’s Spiritual Leader calls on Muslim countries to unite against US
- 14:34 ‘Karen Karapetyan is authorized to carry out all powers of PM’ – justice minister on opposition’s claims
- 13:38 ARF acting ministers and governors submit resignation applications
- 12:52 ‘Kanye West can help Trump recognize the Armenian genocide’ – The Wichita Eagle
16:12, 04.23.2018
Viewed 35054 times URGENT: Prime Minister Sargsyan resigns
21:43, 04.25.2018
Viewed 9629 times Charles Aznavour hospitalized in St. Petersburg
19:02, 04.21.2018
Viewed 3578 times Armenian President arrives to overcrowded Republic Square of Yerevan to negotiate with opposition MP
17:48, 04.22.2018
Viewed 2965 times URGENT: Artsakh military releases footage showing Azerbaijani mobilization of manpower, equipment
19:05, 04.22.2018
Viewed 2381 times Armenian official advises SOAD’s Serj Tankian to refrain from anti-constitutional calls