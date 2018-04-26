The decision who will head Armenia must be made inside the country – Russian MFA

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The decision who will head Armenia must be made inside the country based on a universal consensus, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the foreign ministry of Russia Maria Zakharova announced.

“The consensus and universal agreement about who will head the country, what course it should take and other issues must be decided only inside Armenia”, Zakharova said, adding that it should be based on legislation.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan