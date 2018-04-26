Republican Party authorizes Karen Karapetyan to negotiate with other political forces on behalf of the party – Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan is authorized to hold negotiations on behalf of the party with other political forces aimed at overcoming the situation in the country, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told ARMENPRESS. “Karen Karapetyan is the figure who is authorized to negotiate and present our position with any figure, political force or representative of the civil society on behalf of the party. We have granted him with that mandate”, ARMENPRESS reports Sharmazanov as saying.

Referring to the announcement of the head of “Yelk” bloc parliamentary faction Nikol Pashinyan that some MPs representing the RPA have called him and told that Karen Karapetyan does not negotiate on behalf of them, Sharmazanov said that he does not know who they are.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan