Republican Party faction to discuss PM’s candidacy tomorrow

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia will discuss the candidacy of the Prime Minister at the session of the parliamentary faction on April 27, RPA MP, member of the Executive Body of the RPA Gagik Minasyan told ARMENPRESS. “We will discuss the issue of the candidate of the PM during tomorrow’s session of our faction”, he said.

Serzh Sargsyan resigned from the post of the PM on April 23. According to the Constitution, all the parliamentary factions can nominate candidates within 7 days following the resignation, following which an open voting will be held. The election of the Prime Minister will take place on May 1.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan