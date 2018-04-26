Russia does everything possible to develop fraternal ties with Armenia – Russian MFA

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Russia makes all possible efforts to develop Armenian-Russian fraternal ties, something that stems from the interests of both peoples, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told the reporters. “We are in constant touch with Yerevan. It has not been interrupted. We take as basis the fact that there are peoples, Armenians and Russians, and the diplomats serve for the strengthening of fraternal, friendly and historical relations between them. Our embassy in Armenia and the Armenian embassy in Russia are actively working”, ARMENPRESS reports Zakharova as saying.

She added that diplomats should think of how to develop the existing friendly relations. According to her, up till now Russia has done everything to develop the Armenian-Russian relations.

Zakharova noted that in addition to Armenian-Russian bilateral relations, cooperation for settling regional issues, including Nagorno Karabakh conflict is very important. “We implemented and will continue to implement the commitments we have assumed”, she said.

The Russian MFA representative also hoped that the domestic political situation in Armenia will be solved through dialogue and in the framework of the Constitution.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan