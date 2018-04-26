Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-04-18

YEREVAN, 26 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 April, USD exchange rate is up by 1.50 drams to 481.96 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.48 drams to 586.88 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.10 drams to 7.68 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.99 drams to 671.66 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 47.48 drams to 20479.46 drams. Silver price is up by 0.33 drams to 256.68 drams. Platinum price is down by 2.17 drams to 14193.76 drams.