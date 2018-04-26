Government to specify salary, pension rise and decrease of income tax, says acting finance minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. After finalizing the midterm spending program the government will specify the issue of raising salaries and pensions from 2019, acting finance minister Vardan Aramyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting.

The acting minister was asked about former PM Serzh Sargsyan’s statement about the possibility of raising salaries and pensions from 2019.

“If the minimum wage, for instance, is 72,000 drams, and the income tax decreases from 23%, naturally the minimum wage will rise. In this case salaries will rise for other employees also who are paid higher than minimal wage salaries. In terms of pensions, we’ve made several variations. We are working in that direction, we are trying to find ways in order to solve this issue from 2019”, he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan