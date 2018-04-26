Tourists planning to visit Armenia interested in country’s situation – clarifications by travel agencies

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Tourists planning to visit Armenia these days are interested in the country’s situation, some of them even cancelled the already booked tour packages.

Sputnik tour agency told Armenpress that the inner-political developments left their impact on their activity.

“During this period our partners call us, they are concerned and interested, even send us international media reports. There are tourists who cancelled the packages, and they are a lot”, the agency representative said and informed that in any case tourists still arrive in Armenia, a group is expected to come on April 28.

Director of Loca travel agency Ruzanna Melkonyan told Armenpress that they receive numerous calls from abroad during this period.

“We receive many calls, the foreigners are trying to know at what stage are the inner-political developments in Armenia, whether there are clashes, aggression or not. They are concerned, but have not yet cancelled the packages booked earlier”, she said, and informed that they continue their work.

Sunny Day Tour travel agency informed that they also have not received cancellations as of this moment. The agency works both at incoming and outgoing directions.

“We are mainly work towards the directions of Greece and Egypt. No issue emerged on this matter yet. As for the incoming visits, at the moment we have tourists from Beirut and continue working normally”, the company representative said.

Joy Tour agency, engaged mainly in outgoing direction, says the inner-political developments have certainly affected their activity.

“Usually in April our citizens are active, interested in tour packages to book for summer, but due to the recent developments I can state that the interest, applications have been declined by nearly 50%. It’s clear, everyone is engaged in inner-political topics”, the company director Lilit Alexanyan said, expressing hope that the situation will improve in May.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan