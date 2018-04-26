Russia hopes Armenia’s domestic situation will be settled within constitutional framework, says Putin’s spokesman

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Russia hopes that the situation of Armenia will be settled soon in a constitutional way, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the ongoing protests in Armenia, TASS reported.

“We find this to be Armenia’s internal affair. We want to hope that the situation will be settled in the constitutional framework as soon as possible”, Peskov said.

Regarding the negotiations which Armenia’s acting minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian plans to hold in Moscow, Peskov said that “these negotiations will proceed in terms of the government and ministry of foreign affairs”. “I hope that my colleagues will provide you with relevant information,” he said.

Putin’s spokesman mentioned that Russia and Armenia have good ties, “therefore the realization of these relations dictates the need for frequent visits and contacts, especially during such difficult moments”.

Asked whether the Kremlin finds the peaceful protests of Armenians to be a component part of the constructive dialogue which President Putin and President Sarkissian called for in a phone conversation, Peskov expressed hope that “constructive contacts which will enable to take compromise” will be held with participants of the protests.

On April 23, at 16:00, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day. On the same day, as required by law, the government resigned.

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan was named acting PM at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Later it was announced that Mr. Karapetyan will have a meeting with Mr. Pashinyan – leader of the opposition – on April 25. But around midnight of April 24, the government said that the meeting has been cancelled because the opposition leader unilaterally made new demands. Acting PM Karen Karapetyan addressed the President to organize a meeting in a format of his preference, with participation of a wide spectrum of political parties within and outside the parliament.

On April 25, the President announced he is starting consultations with both parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political parties.

Later in the day Serzh Sargsyan, President of the ruling party – the Republican Party of Armenia – HHK – said he has requested a meeting with members of the Republican faction of the parliament. At the meeting, Sargsyan presented the reasons of his recent resignation in detail and spoke about different formats of working in the parliament – urging to prioritize domestic stability and security of the country in everything, which in case of any decision can be implemented only through unity of Republicans.

An agreement was reached to announce that the Republican faction is ready to discuss any issue with all sides without preconditions. An agreement was also reached to start discussing in the HHK executive bodies the issue of changing the party’s president.

The Speaker of Parliament announced that elections of a new Prime Minister will be held May 1.

Demonstrations continued April 26.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan