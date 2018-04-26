‘I’m not going to respond to proposal of any position’ – acting minister Tonoyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of emergency situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan responded to questions of reporters.

Armenpress presents the full questions and answers.

-Mr. Tonoyan, how would you comment on the Facebook post of Yelk faction MP Ararat Mirzoyan, according to which you are a perfect candidate for the defense minister?

-I am serving as acting minister of emergency situations of the team of the current government of Armenia and will continue fulfilling my duties of the emergency situations minister as long as the President of the Republic has not relieved me from fulfilling my duties and I am not going to respond to a proposal for any position.

-Could this statement be viewed as a provocation?

-This is the opinion of a representative of a political force, Mr. Mirzoyan, and it’s not right by me to comment on that. My position is clear – I continue my service as an acting minister as long as the President of the Republic has not made another decision within the powers given by the Constitution.

-Did you have a meeting or discussions with this political force?

-In the current “emergency political situation” my daily telephone conversations and personal meetings with the Yelk faction representations are exclusively linked with the necessity to ensure public safety.

