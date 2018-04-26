Serzh Sargsyan’s step to resign from PM’s post positively perceived by foreign investors – acting finance minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Serzh Sargsyan’s step to resign from the post of Prime Minister of Armenia was positively perceived by international investors and community, acting finance minister Vardan Aramyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, Armenpress reports.

“This step gave a positive signal in a sense that Armenia has such situation that the mistakes made in Ukraine are not being repeated, in other words, it moves on a more constructive path”, Vardan Aramyan said.

On April 23, at 16:00, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day. On the same day, as required by law, the government resigned.

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan was named acting PM at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

According to the Constitution, parliamentary factions are entitled to nominate candidates for PM within 7 days after the resignation of the PM, after which the election is held through an open voting in the parliament.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan