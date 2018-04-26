Constructive dialogue the best solution to current inner-political situation - acting finance minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting finance minister of Armenia Vardan Aramyan says the best solution to the current inner-political situation is the constructive dialogue, reports Armenpress.

“My deepest respect to each member of our society, but the acting PM issued a statement informing that the agreements turned into ultimatums, therefore they were cancelled. I cannot make an additional statement”, he told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, commenting on the cancellation of talks between acting PM Karen Karapetyan and opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan.

Commenting on reports of head of the Tashir group of companies Samvel Karapetyan’s involvement in the cancellation of talks, the acting minister said the global experience shows that in such cases different hypothesis are being born.

“We need to be very cautious on any information, they are very dangerous as they can cause confusion among the people which is very bad, it means that there is no disciplinary rating”, he said, adding that the best solution is the constructive dialogue.

