Positive figures of first quarter of 2018 should be maintained, says Armenia’s acting PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said the positive figures recorded in the first quarter of 2018 should be maintained and improved, reports Armenpress.

He tasked the acting heads of republican executive bodies, as well as governors to consistently continue the works and keep the government’s normal activity regime.

“We should pay a specific attention to that, although I know it happened so, but at this moment we should pay a specific attention”, the acting PM stated.

10.6% economic activity rate was recorded in Armenia in the first quarter of 2018.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan