Government is working normally, says acting transportation minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Members of the Armenian government continue working in a normal mode, acting minister of transportation, communication and IT Vahan Martirosyan told a press briefing after today’s Cabinet meeting.

“All of us are working normally, we will work, until, if they decide to hold new elections,” he said.

Asked how he treats the calls that the acting PM should resigns, Martirosyan said : “Anything can be said today, but the important thing is that the government is working”.

Asked if he would work in the government in the event of transition of power, and if he were to receive a proposal, he said: “Let’s not speak with ifs, I urge everyone to work”.

At the same time, Martirosyan said that no one has joined the opposition’s movement from the ruling party, the HHK.

