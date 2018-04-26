Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 April

Acting Armenian FM, Russia’s Lavrov discuss situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact


YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian met with foreign minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on April 26, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The two officials discussed the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact during the meeting.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan

 




