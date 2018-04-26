Acting Armenian FM, Russia’s Lavrov discuss situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian met with foreign minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on April 26, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.
The two officials discussed the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact during the meeting.
English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:08 Artsakh’s President, His Holiness Garegin II discuss current situation in Armenia
- 17:07 Russia hopes Armenia’s domestic situation will be settled within constitutional framework, says Putin’s spokesman
- 16:51 Serzh Sargsyan’s step to resign from PM’s post positively perceived by foreign investors – acting finance minister
- 16:50 Constructive dialogue the best solution to current inner-political situation - acting finance minister
- 16:48 ‘Public order must be maintained’ – Acting PM suggests law enforcement agencies to take measures
- 16:47 Government is working normally, says acting transportation minister
- 16:46 Cabinet meeting didn’t discuss possibility of state of emergency, says acting finance minister
- 16:43 Positive figures of first quarter of 2018 should be maintained, says Armenia’s acting PM
- 16:37 Acting Armenian FM, Russia’s Lavrov discuss situation in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 16:31 None of Armenia’s partners tried to interfere in internal affairs, deputy FM says
- 16:30 “Would you respect me?” – Acting finance minister on theoretical future work with opposition’s team
- 16:10 Ahead of election of Armenian Prime Minister: Whose candidacies will be nominated by factions?
- 16:05 Police Chief orders to drop administrative proceedings over traffic violations for April 13-25
- 15:55 Aznavour returns to France, no health concerns
- 15:51 Tribute flowers at genocide memorial to gain second life
- 15:47 Government approves 2017 state budget performance
- 14:53 ‘Our goals must be pursued with peace and respect’ – Chess GM Aronian on Armenia events
- 14:43 Iran’s Spiritual Leader calls on Muslim countries to unite against US
- 14:34 ‘Karen Karapetyan is authorized to carry out all powers of PM’ – justice minister on opposition’s claims
- 13:38 ARF acting ministers and governors submit resignation applications
- 12:52 ‘Kanye West can help Trump recognize the Armenian genocide’ – The Wichita Eagle
- 12:45 Five ethnic Armenians dead in Russia restaurant gas leak
- 12:43 President Sarkissian nominates Emil Babayan’s candidacy for position of member of Constitutional Court
- 12:19 LIVE UPDATES: Opposition demonstrations continue
- 12:09 Armenian parliament to elect new PM May 1
- 12:07 Serzh Sargsyan opened gateway to New Armenia with sober assessment – President Armen Sarkissian's message
- 11:57 1-year old baby dies in Yerevan car crash, vehicle lacked license plates
- 11:44 Acting Deputy PM of Armenia departs for Moscow for working discussions
- 11:38 Russian Embassy calls to solve current situation in Armenia exclusively in constitutional field during meeting with MP Pashinyan
- 11:25 Rare Stephen Hawking-signed book goes up for auction at $28,000
- 10:33 Facebook unfazed from data protection scandal, reports 63% profit rise
- 10:21 Aznavour A-OK following brief health concern, set to return to France from Russia
- 10:09 18 Yerevan drivers pulled over for driving without license plates in one night
- 10:06 Trump thanks rapper Kanye West for compliments on Twitter
- 10:01 US Air Force successfully tests Minuteman III ICBM
16:12, 04.23.2018
Viewed 34942 times URGENT: Prime Minister Sargsyan resigns
21:43, 04.25.2018
Viewed 8367 times Charles Aznavour hospitalized in St. Petersburg
19:02, 04.21.2018
Viewed 3559 times Armenian President arrives to overcrowded Republic Square of Yerevan to negotiate with opposition MP
17:48, 04.22.2018
Viewed 2944 times URGENT: Artsakh military releases footage showing Azerbaijani mobilization of manpower, equipment
19:05, 04.22.2018
Viewed 2363 times Armenian official advises SOAD’s Serj Tankian to refrain from anti-constitutional calls