None of Armenia’s partners tried to interfere in internal affairs, deputy FM says

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. None of Armenia’s partners has tried to interfere in the country’s internal affairs, deputy minister of foreign affairs Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters April 26.

“It is important for the foreign [ministry] to work more attentive and with heightened mode these days. Now all state structures must work with the same rhythm, which is very important for the country, for security and international reputation,” he said.

Asked whether or not he will continue working in the event of a replacement of authorities, Kocharyan said he doesn’t generally speak about his personal plans. “The most important thing is that everything must get a peaceful settlement – in the framework of lawfulness, the constitution and all symptoms of this already exist,” he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan