“Would you respect me?” – Acting finance minister on theoretical future work with opposition’s team

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of finance Vardan Aramyan responded to a question from a reporter at an April 26 briefing on whether or not he would theoretically work in the team of opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, if the opposition leader were to be elected Prime Minister.

“If I were to tell you now, you know what, I am now going to reject HHK [ruling party] and work, would you respect me?” Aramyan said.

The reporter asked if he wouldn’t even work with the opposition’s team for the sake of the country, to which Aramyan responded by saying that in that event he should’ve been a member of Pashinyan’s team.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan