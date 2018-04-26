Police Chief orders to drop administrative proceedings over traffic violations for April 13-25

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Police Chief has ordered traffic police to drop administrative proceedings which were launched on traffic violations in the period of April 13 – 25 , 2018, police spokesman Ashot Aharonyan said on Facebook.

“This relates only to those violations which were detected by traffic enforcement cameras and were committed as result of deliberate traffic obstruction or street blocking during rallies.

Administrative proceedings will be dropped based on legal regulations under Articles 17 and 27 of the Administrative offenses code.

Taking into account that initiators of the rally have already made public calls for maintaining traffic rules, police are notifying that the practice of dropping administrative proceedings will not continue and [future] violators will be subjected to administrative accountability. The decision of the Police Chief is agreed with the Acting Prime Minister,” Aharonyan said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan