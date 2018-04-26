Tribute flowers at genocide memorial to gain second life

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Thousands of flowers which were laid on April 24 at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan will be collected on April 27. The petals will be used to make paper, gratitude letters, postcards and candles, while plant stems will be used as fertilizers for land cultivation at the Remembrance Park.

Council Chairman & Chief Scout Executive at AGBU Scout Yerevan Saro Tatios told ARMENPRESS that the candles which were made from petals last year weren’t sold, but were distributed as symbolic gifts.

“Just like last year, candles will be made from petals this year too. However, other interesting suggestions are also being considered”, he said.

Every year, AGBU Scout Yerevan organizes the flower collecting initiative in the genocide memorial after April 24 with assistance from the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan