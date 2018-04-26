Government approves 2017 state budget performance

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the 2017 state budget performance, acting finance minister Vardan Aramyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, stating that it will be submitted to the Parliament on May 1, Armenpress reports.

“As a result of the implementation of the fiscal policy of 2018, which we have promised, the debt-GDP growth rates have slowed down. We had an increase of 1.8% instead of the nearly 7.7%”, the acting minister said, adding that they were expecting an increase of debt-GDP figure by 2.5 percentage point, but they have slightly overfulfilled it.

“In 2018, if everything goes on its normal course, we will hit the targets set at the core of the 2018 budget, and then we will already have a decline in debt-GDP rate by at least 1%”, Vardan Aramyan said.

In terms of the 2017 state budget revenues, 1 trillion 237 billion 780 million AMD was recorded, as for the expenses – 1 trillion 504 billion 802 million AMD. The budget deficit comprises 267 billion AMD.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan