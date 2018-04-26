Iran’s Spiritual Leader calls on Muslim countries to unite against US

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s Spiritual Leader Ayatollah Khamenei urged all Muslim countries to unite against the United States, Mehr news agency reports.

“Iran successfully confronts the tyranny of the US and other states. We will continue the flight”, Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding that all Muslim countries must stand up against the US and the rest of world intimidators.

