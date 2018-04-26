Iran’s Spiritual Leader calls on Muslim countries to unite against US
YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s Spiritual Leader Ayatollah Khamenei urged all Muslim countries to unite against the United States, Mehr news agency reports.
“Iran successfully confronts the tyranny of the US and other states. We will continue the flight”, Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding that all Muslim countries must stand up against the US and the rest of world intimidators.
English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 14:53 ‘Our goals must be pursued with peace and respect’ – Chess GM Aronian on Armenia events
- 14:43 Iran’s Spiritual Leader calls on Muslim countries to unite against US
- 14:34 ‘Karen Karapetyan is authorized to carry out all powers of PM’ – justice minister on opposition’s claims
- 13:38 ARF acting ministers and governors submit resignation applications
- 12:52 ‘Kanye West can help Trump recognize the Armenian genocide’ – The Wichita Eagle
- 12:45 Five ethnic Armenians dead in Russia restaurant gas leak
- 12:43 President Sarkissian nominates Emil Babayan’s candidacy for position of member of Constitutional Court
- 12:19 LIVE UPDATES: Opposition demonstrations continue
- 12:09 Armenian parliament to elect new PM May 1
- 12:07 Serzh Sargsyan opened gateway to New Armenia with sober assessment – President Armen Sarkissian's message
- 11:57 1-year old baby dies in Yerevan car crash, vehicle lacked license plates
- 11:44 Acting Deputy PM of Armenia departs for Moscow for working discussions
- 11:38 Russian Embassy calls to solve current situation in Armenia exclusively in constitutional field during meeting with MP Pashinyan
- 11:25 Rare Stephen Hawking-signed book goes up for auction at $28,000
- 10:33 Facebook unfazed from data protection scandal, reports 63% profit rise
- 10:21 Aznavour A-OK following brief health concern, set to return to France from Russia
- 10:09 18 Yerevan drivers pulled over for driving without license plates in one night
- 10:06 Trump thanks rapper Kanye West for compliments on Twitter
- 10:01 US Air Force successfully tests Minuteman III ICBM
- 09:53 Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan meets with business tycoon, BHK president Gagik Tsarukyan
- 09:50 France to increase support to international coalition in Syria – President Macron
- 08:46 European Stocks - 25-04-18
- 08:44 US stocks - 25-04-18
- 08:43 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-04-18
- 08:42 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 25-04-18
- 08:41 Oil Prices Up - 25-04-18
- 01:25 Serzh Sargsyan urges Republicans to prioritize domestic stability, security of country
- 04.25-22:13 We are ready for negotiations - Nikol Pashinyan gives speech at Republican Square
- 04.25-22:03 Armen Sarkissian holds telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan
- 04.25-21:43 Charles Aznavour hospitalized in St. Petersburg
- 04.25-21:38 Presidents of Uruguay and Argentina send messages on 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide
- 04.25-21:26 President Armen Sarkissian holds telephone conversation with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko
- 04.25-21:14 President Armen Sarkissian holds consultations – snap elections on the agenda
- 04.25-20:48 Armenian, Russian Presidents speak about domestic developments in Armenia in a telephone conversation
- 04.25-20:22 Police Chief addresses Armenian citizens
16:12, 04.23.2018
Viewed 34914 times URGENT: Prime Minister Sargsyan resigns
21:43, 04.25.2018
Viewed 7925 times Charles Aznavour hospitalized in St. Petersburg
19:02, 04.21.2018
Viewed 3552 times Armenian President arrives to overcrowded Republic Square of Yerevan to negotiate with opposition MP
17:48, 04.22.2018
Viewed 2937 times URGENT: Artsakh military releases footage showing Azerbaijani mobilization of manpower, equipment
19:05, 04.22.2018
Viewed 2357 times Armenian official advises SOAD’s Serj Tankian to refrain from anti-constitutional calls