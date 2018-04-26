Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 April

ARF acting ministers and governors submit resignation applications


YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) told ARMENPRESS that acting minister of territorial administration and development Davit Lokyan, acting minister of education and science Levon Mkrtchyan, acting minister of nature protection Artsvik Minasyan, as well as Governors of Shirak and Aragatsotn provinces Artur Khachatryan and Ashot Simonyan have submitted their resignation applications.

