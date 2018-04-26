President Sarkissian nominates Emil Babayan’s candidacy for position of member of Constitutional Court

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian nominated Emil Babayan’s candidacy for the vacant position of the judge of the Constitutional Court, Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan said, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Babloyan announced that the election of the judge of the Constitutional Court will be debated during the first session of the May 2 sitting of the Parliament.

The vacant position for the member of the Constitutional Court came after the end of term of former president of the Constitutional Court Gagik Harutyunyan. The Parliament elected Gagik Harutyunyan member of the Supreme Judicial Council, thereafter, he was elected as the president by the Council members. Hrayr Tovmasyan has been elected President of the Constitutional court.

On February 6, 2017, Emil Babayan was appointed adviser to the President of Artsakh.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan