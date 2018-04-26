1-year old baby dies in Yerevan car crash, vehicle lacked license plates

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. A 1-year old baby has died in hospital after a car crash on April 24, 00:05 in Saralanj Street Yerevan, TV host Gohar Hayrapetyan said on Facebook, mentioning that the collision happened because of driver who had covered the license plates. The driver slammed his vehicle into the Mercedes which was carrying the 1-year old and his parents.

The driver later turned himself in to police.

Four people were hospitalized including the child’s parents.

ARMENPRESS is clarifying details of the accident from the Investigative Committee.

Amid the ongoing demonstrations, some protesters were seen driving without license plates or covering the plates and driving recklessly.

Police said that only in one night (April 25-26) they pulled over 18 vehicles without license plates and the drivers have been fined accordingly.

