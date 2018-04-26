Acting Deputy PM of Armenia departs for Moscow for working discussions
YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Armen Gevorgyan on April 26 departed for Moscow, Russia, for working discussions, Armenpress reports citing the PM’s website.
After completing the discussions he will return to Yerevan in the evening.
English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan
