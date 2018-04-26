Russian Embassy calls to solve current situation in Armenia exclusively in constitutional field during meeting with MP Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. A meeting was held in the Russian Embassy in Armenia on April 25 with MPs Nikol Pashinyan and Ararat Mirzoyan, as well as spokesman of the Civil Contract party Tigran Avinyan, the Embassy told Armenpress.

During the talk the meeting participants discussed the current situation in Armenia and the capital Yerevan. The Russian side called on the organizers of opposition rallies and marches to go to constructive dialogue with the leadership and other political forces.

The Russian Embassy said that the current situation should be solved exclusively in the constitutional field and for the benefit of all citizens of Armenia. The Russian side expressed hope that the country will soon return to its normal course.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan