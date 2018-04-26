18 Yerevan drivers pulled over for driving without license plates in one night

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. 18 vehicles without license plates have been pulled over overnight April 25-26 in Yerevan by police.

The vehicles have been towed to the traffic police facility, head of the PR and press service of the Police HQ Ashot Aharonyan said.

The drivers have been fined accordingly.

“We urge drivers to maintain traffic rules,” he said.

Amid the ongoing demonstrations in the past two weeks, many drivers have been seen violating traffic rules. Some have removed their license plates, while others have covered the plates not be be detected by traffic enforcement cameras.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan