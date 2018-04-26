Trump thanks rapper Kanye West for compliments on Twitter

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump thanked rapper Kanye West for the compliments on Twitter, BBC reports.

West, 40, posted a series of pro-Trump tweets, including a photo of himself wearing one of the president's red “Make American Great Again” hats.

“You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought”, West tweeted.

Trump responded on Twitter: “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

West, who met Mr Trump in December 2016 after he won the presidential election, tweeted earlier on Wednesday that he shares “dragon energy” with the president, adding that Mr Trump was his “brother”.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan