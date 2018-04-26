Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan meets with business tycoon, BHK president Gagik Tsarukyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Nikol Pashinyan, the opposition MP who is leading the Armenian protests, head of the Yelk faction of the Armenian parliament, had a meeting on April 25 with Gagik Tsarukyan, the business tycoon and president of the Prosperous Armenia (BHK) party.

Pashinyan said on Facebook that they discussed issues related to the domestic situation in Armenia.

“We discussed the domestic situation and possible solutions. Discussions will continue,” the opposition MP said.

Earlier on April 23, Prosperous Armenia said it is joining the Pashinyan-led opposition movement.

On April 23, at 16:00, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day. On the same day, as required by law, the government resigned.

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan was named acting PM at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Later it was announced that Mr. Karapetyan will have a meeting with Mr. Pashinyan – leader of the opposition – on April 25. But around midnight of April 24, the government said that the meeting has been cancelled because the opposition leader unilaterally made new demands. Acting PM Karen Karapetyan addressed the President to organize a meeting in a format of his preference, with participation of a wide spectrum of political parties within and outside the parliament.

On April 25, the President announced he is starting consultations with both parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political parties.

Later in the day Serzh Sargsyan, President of the ruling party – the Republican Party of Armenia – HHK – said he has requested a meeting with members of the Republican faction of the parliament. At the meeting, Sargsyan presented the reasons of his recent resignation in detail and spoke about different formats of working in the parliament – urging to prioritize domestic stability and security of the country in everything, which in case of any decision can be implemented only through unity of Republicans.

An agreement was reached to announce that the Republican faction is ready to discuss any issue with all sides without preconditions. An agreement was also reached to start discussing in the HHK executive bodies the issue of changing the party’s president.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan