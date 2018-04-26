France to increase support to international coalition in Syria – President Macron

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. France plans to increase its support to the international coalition in Syria to complete the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group, President Emmanuel Macron said during a press conference in Washington D.C., TASS reports.

“We will increase our commitment within the frames of the international coalition”, the French President said. “We will work jointly to strengthen security in the region”.

He also highlighted the importance of talks with Russia on the Syrian conflict settlement, as well as “creating a bridge” between the Geneva and Astana processes.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan