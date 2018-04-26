LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-04-18

LONDON, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.72% to $2239.00, copper price down by 0.43% to $7000.00, lead price down by 1.06% to $2330.00, nickel price down by 1.01% to $14150.00, tin price up by 0.93% to $21175.00, zinc price down by 2.67% to $3175.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 3.27% to $88750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.