LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-04-18
LONDON, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.72% to $2239.00, copper price down by 0.43% to $7000.00, lead price down by 1.06% to $2330.00, nickel price down by 1.01% to $14150.00, tin price up by 0.93% to $21175.00, zinc price down by 2.67% to $3175.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 3.27% to $88750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:01 US Air Force successfully tests Minuteman III ICBM
- 09:53 Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan meets with business tycoon, BHK president Gagik Tsarukyan
- 09:50 France to increase support to international coalition in Syria – President Macron
- 08:46 European Stocks - 25-04-18
- 08:44 US stocks - 25-04-18
- 08:43 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-04-18
- 08:42 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 25-04-18
- 08:41 Oil Prices Up - 25-04-18
- 01:25 Serzh Sargsyan urges Republicans to prioritize domestic stability, security of country
- 04.25-22:13 We are ready for negotiations - Nikol Pashinyan gives speech at Republican Square
- 04.25-22:03 Armen Sarkissian holds telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan
- 04.25-21:43 Charles Aznavour hospitalized in St. Petersburg
- 04.25-21:38 Presidents of Uruguay and Argentina send messages on 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide
- 04.25-21:26 President Armen Sarkissian holds telephone conversation with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko
- 04.25-21:14 President Armen Sarkissian holds consultations – snap elections on the agenda
- 04.25-20:48 Armenian, Russian Presidents speak about domestic developments in Armenia in a telephone conversation
- 04.25-20:22 Police Chief addresses Armenian citizens
- 04.25-19:42 Ex-President issues statement addressed to Republican Party faction
- 04.25-19:36 Armenian serviceman injured in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani shooting
- 04.25-19:19 Karen Karapetyan and Richard Mills discuss domestic situation in Armenia – RE-EDITED
- 04.25-18:52 Karen Karapetyan and Piotr Switalski highlight normalization of domestic political situation through dialogue
- 04.25-18:46 Two Deputy Ministers relinquish from posts of their own accord
- 04.25-18:29 ARF withdraws from coalition, announces that parliament should elect Prime Minister enjoying people’s trust
- 04.25-17:51 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-04-18
- 04.25-17:49 Asian Stocks - 25-04-18
- 04.25-17:46 “Yelk” bloc decides candidate for PM’s post, but votes are still not enough
- 04.25-17:34 Acting PM Karen Karapetyan denies resignation rumors
- 04.25-17:12 Reports on acting PM Karen Karapetyan’s resignation are fake news, spokesman confirms
- 04.25-17:05 Russian, Iranian and Turkish FMs’ meeting on Syria expected to be held in Moscow April 28
- 04.25-16:39 Armenian President continues consultations with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces
- 04.25-16:04 State Revenue Committee denies opposition’s claim on closure of Bagratashen checkpoint
- 04.25-15:58 Ramgavar party calls for constructive negotiations to avoid escalation in Armenia
- 04.25-15:37 U.S. Embassy in Armenia denies some media reports on change of visa requirements
- 04.25-15:24 French-Armenian businessman wants to invest in road construction field
- 04.25-14:49 Stripping MP Pashinyan of parliamentary immunity not in agenda - HHK
16:12, 04.23.2018
Viewed 34701 times URGENT: Prime Minister Sargsyan resigns
21:43, 04.25.2018
Viewed 4696 times Charles Aznavour hospitalized in St. Petersburg
19:02, 04.21.2018
Viewed 3502 times Armenian President arrives to overcrowded Republic Square of Yerevan to negotiate with opposition MP
17:48, 04.22.2018
Viewed 2888 times URGENT: Artsakh military releases footage showing Azerbaijani mobilization of manpower, equipment
19:05, 04.22.2018
Viewed 2311 times Armenian official advises SOAD’s Serj Tankian to refrain from anti-constitutional calls