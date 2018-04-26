Serzh Sargsyan urges Republicans to prioritize domestic stability, security of country

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Members of the HHK (Republican Party) faction of the Armenian parliament had a meeting on April 25 with 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, the President of HHK, and acting PM Karen Karapetyan, the HHK faction told ARMENPRESS.

The first part of the meeting was attended by former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who presented the reasons of his recent resignation in detail and spoke about different formats of working in the parliament – urging to prioritize domestic stability and security of the country in everything, which in case of any decision can be implemented only through unity of Republicans.

At the second part of the meeting, Republicans discussed the current political situation and possible developments with acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

An agreement was reached to announce that the Republican faction is ready to discuss any issue with all sides without preconditions. An agreement was also reached to start discussing in the HHK executive bodies the issue of replacing the party’s president.

