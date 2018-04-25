Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 April

Armen Sarkissian holds telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan


YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, issues referring to the agenda of Armenia-Kazakhstan cooperation were discussed.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed concern over the situation in Armenia. The Presidents shared the opinion that the existing issues should be solved in line with the laws and the Constitution.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan




