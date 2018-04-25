Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 April

Charles Aznavour hospitalized in St. Petersburg


YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Legendary singer of Armenian origin, National Hero of Armenia Charles Aznavour has been hospitalized in St. Petersburg, ARMENPRESS was informed from ntv.ru. The 93-year old singer felt bad during rehearsals and the promoters called an ambulance.

The concert at Grand Concert Hall Oktyabrsky has been cancelled. According to ntv.ru, the doctors are examining Aznavour at the moment.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan




