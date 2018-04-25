Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 April

Presidents of Uruguay and Argentina send messages on 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide


YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The messages of Presidents of Uruguay and Argentina, Tabaré Vázquez and Mauricio Macri, were read in Montevideo and Buenos Aires during the events dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration