Police Chief addresses Armenian citizens

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Vladimir Gasparyan has issued a statement addressing the citizens of Armenia.

“Dear fellow citizens,

I address you both as the Police Chief and a citizen. I do not want to refer to the legal sides of the recent developments – the Police have spoken about that numerous times, not questioning the high legal awareness and civil perceptibility of the public. I do not want to give any assessments to the sides as well, since the Police are a depoliticized structure and keep away from political developments. Moreover, we clearly understand that the issue is not in the “rightness” of this or that side, but the “Truth”, which is an absolute value and unquestioned, like the role of the Police in our social life is unquestioned.

Remember, any revolution becomes senseless when an attempt is made to ruin what has been created, and we have sacrificed everything to build our Army and Police. The State is what we have built together. The Police are the guarantee of stability, tranquility and peace of that state. The Police are the servant of the state, but not of the leadership or opposition. And the attempts to push the Police to this or that side enlarges the fracture in which all of us can appear. Remember, decades and lives of thousands are necessary for building a state, but it can be ruined during a few hours. It’s inadmissible”, Vladimir Gasparyan said, stressing that the same goes for the army.

“We have reached a situation as a result of the mistakes of all of us, where we can fully lose control of the situation. It must not happen. And now I address all of you. Wake up, my friends”, the Police Chief said.

“I again address to all my fellow citizens. My friends, I am convinced that a peaceful settlement of the situation will be the victory of all of us, otherwise we all will be defeated. I believe in your great love and unquestioned prudency”, Gasparyan concluded.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan